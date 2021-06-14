Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva achieves her best height this season





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 14 (ACN) Cuban pole vaulter Yarisley Silva, London 2012 Olympic runner-up, achieved this weekend her best mark of the current season with the 4.60 meters (m) obtained in one of the national athletics confrontations, in Havana.



In the Pan American Stadium, Silva, world champion in Beijing 2015 and indoors a year earlier in Poland, showed a slight improvement with respect to previous records, although she is still far from his most outstanding jumps in that modality.



According to data sent to the press by Alfredo Sanchez, statistician of the Cuban Federation of that sport, she failed three times the height of 4.71 m, which is not alien to her throughout her sports career.



That is why in her next international performances before the summer event in Tokyo, she could be expected to surpass that mark, so that she can be taken into account among the aspirants for a good position in the pole vault.



In other performances, in the discus throw, Jorge Fernandez could only reach 61.95 m and kept last week's 65.40 m as the maximum in his pretensions to reach the Olympics.



In that specialty, 66.00 m is required to officially qualify, so Fernandez will have to wait to see if he obtains the coveted quota.



This Sunday, the most awaited will be the performance of hepthalon athletes Yorgelis Rodriguez and Adriana Rodriguez, who need to score 6,420 points to secure a direct ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.