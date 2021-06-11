Cuban discus thrower Perez finished second at third stop of Diamond League





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) With a mark of 66.82 meters (m), Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez finished second o Thursday at the third stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League in athletics, held in Rome, Italy, where her teammate Denia Caballero finished seventh.



In the event known as Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Perez, world champion in Doha 2019, had a great sequence in the discus throw with three records above 66 m and two above 65, according to the official site of that competition.



The Cuban, who had occupied the top position at the Doha, Qatar, stop on May 28, this time was surpassed by the Croatian Sandra Perkovic, double Olympic Games champion, who achieved 68.31 m in her second attempt, which is her best mark of the current season.



German Kristin Pudenz (64.42 m) completed the podium of awards in that event; while the other Cuban representative, Caballero (61.33 m), gold medalist in the universal competition in Beijing 2015 and third in Rio de Janeiro 2016, finished second to last, far from her most outstanding records.

In the case of Perez, she added seven points with her silver medal and now totals 15 in the Diamond League, with the eight she achieved in Qatar.