Cuban boxing team to compete today against professional fighters in Aguascalientes, Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) In a match of eight fights that has raised high expectations, the Domadores of Cuba will face today professional fighters from Mexico, Venezuela and the United States, at the Palenque of the National Fair of San Marcos, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



The match is scheduled for six-round fights, for the first time in the rich history of Cuban boxing. The highest number of rounds in which our boxers have been involved has been five during the World Series, in which the Domadores of Cuba demonstrated their real talent.



However, it should be noted that in the so-called AIBA Pro Boxing, of professional level, there were two Cubans capable of fighting eight rounds: welterweight Arisnoides Despaigne and cruiserweight Frank Sanchez.



The Caribbean team led by its captain, four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz, has been preparing for several days in Aguascalientes in high altitude conditions, in what becomes the second of its three destinations in a fruitful tour in order to get in shape for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Previously, they had trained and conducted sparring sessions in Germany.



Given the terrible epidemiological situation worldwide due to the COVID-19 contagion, the powerful Cuban team had been unable to carry out training matches in foreign arenas, nor was it able to participate in the cancelled pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas. But the national boxing commission made this tour that began in Germany, continued in Mexico and will close in Holland, returning on the 22nd.