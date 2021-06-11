Cuban judoka Kaliema Antomarchi to compete today at Budapest World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 11 (ACN) Cuban judoka Kaliema Antomarchi will make her debut today in the sixth and penultimate day of the individual tournament of the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, in search of medal and points for the Olympic ranking, with scenario in the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena.



According to the tournament's website, Antomarchi, in the 78 kilograms (kg) qualification zone - 18 in each division and one per country - for the Tokyo 2020 Games, appears in pool B and her first opponent will be the Israeli Inbar Lanir.



The outstanding Cuban athlete is currently in ninth place, a position that guarantees her participation in the Japanese multi-sport event, since the Budapest World Championship closes the list.



If she wins a medal, she will open the medal list for the Caribbean island, after five failed attempts by Orlando Polanco (66 kg/thirty-sixth), Aranes Odelin (57 kg/47th place) and Magdiel Estrada (73kg/wenty-eighth), who is in the continental quota zone -one for each nation-.



Maylin del Toro (63 kg/eleventh), now seventh, and Ivan Silva (90 kg/sixth), who must also maintain or improve their places to confirm their Olympic ticket, complete the list without medals.



Japan leads the medal standings with three gold, three silver and one bronze, followed by Spain (1-1-2), Georgia (1-1-0), Russia (1-0-1), France (1-0-0), Canada (1-0-0), Belgium (1-0-0) and Croatia (1-0-0), the eight nations with at least one title.



The mixed team tournament is scheduled for Sunday, with action in the 57, 70 and over 70 kg divisions for women and 73, 90 and over 90 kg for men.