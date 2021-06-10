Cuban judoka Ivan Silva competes today in Budapest World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Ivan Silva will take the mat today for a medal and points for the Olympic ranking in the fifth day of the individual tournament of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, a competition that will define the 18 judokas—one per country—-qualified for Tokyo 2020.



Currently fifth in the qualifying zone, Silva (90 kg) will be opposite the winner of the bout between the Ukrainian Quedjau Nhabali and the Dominican Robert Florentino. A victory will be his first step toward the podium in his quest for the first medal of the Cuban team.



Cuba's best result so far is the seventh place of Maylín del Toro (63 kg/11th), with two wins and two losses, a performance leading to another 540 points in the ranking.



Cuba will have medal chances until the last day of the individual tournament with Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg/9th), Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg/1stt) and Andy Granda (+100 kg/18th).



The mixed team tournament is scheduled for Sunday, with action in the 57, 70 and over 70 kg divisions for women, and 73, 90 and +90 kg for men. The Cubans will open against Georgia in pool D, which also includes France and the Netherlands, four of the 15 teams registered.