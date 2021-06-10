Boxing: ‘The best is inside,’ the Cuban Domadores chant





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) The best is inside!, is the slogan that the Domadores (‘Tamers’) chose, in line with their traditional fighting spirit, to start tomorrow the eagerly awaited boxing match against professional boxers from Mexico, Venezuela and the United States at the Palenque of the National Fair of San Marcos, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.



“With this slogan we respond to all those boxers who have abandoned their homeland and the Domadores to become professionals. Now they are shooting their mouth off saying that they are the best, and our team answers them that the real champions are us, who are inside Cuba,” four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz, captain of the team, told ACN via Facebook.



“We have trained very well for this match. Most of us have been here (in Mexico) several times with this group of trainers, and we already know how to prepare ourselves so that the altitude of this country is not such a complicated factor to fight six rounds,” he added.



With seven of its members already qualified for the Olympic Games, the Domadores have been training for several days in Aguascalientes, the second of three destinations in a fruitful tour to get in shape for Tokyo. Before Mexico they trained and sparred in Germany, and from here they will travel to the Netherlands, where they will finish their preparation.