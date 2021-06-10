Cuban discus throwers compete today in the Diamond League in Rome





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 10 (ACN) Cuban discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero will compete today in the third stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League in athletics, to be held in Rome, Italy.



In the event known as Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, both exponents of the discus throw will try to continue polishing details with a view to the Tokyo Olympic Games, in addition to taking advantage of the competitive rubbing against other athletes of good level in that event.



Also, among the eight registered are Croatian Sandra Perkovic, double champion in summer events, and Portuguese Liliana Cá, third in the recently concluded meeting of Hengelo, in the Netherlands, last Sunday.



In the case of Perez, world champion in Doha 2019 and winner of the title in that Dutch event with a mark of 65.91 meters (m), she will seek in the Italian capital her second victory in the Diamond League.



She occupied the top position at the Doha, Qatar, stop on May 28, where she won the crown by achieving the best mark in the last throw, 61.35 m, among the three top performers in the five previous rounds.



In that competition system, the American Valarie Allman (58.58 m) won the silver medal, while Perkovic had to settle for the bronze after failing in that opportunity.



Also competing for Cuba in that event was Caballero, who finished fifth with her best record of the current season, 63.00 m.



Caballero, a gold medalist at the Beijing 2015 universal competition and third at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 five hoops event, finished fourth in Hengelo with 62.46 m, in an athletics meeting in which the podium was completed by Perkovic (65.80 m) and Liliana Cá (65.07 m), according to the tournament's official website.