Cuban athletes are ready for Olympics, say officials





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuba will be in Tokyo 2020 with a prepared, safe and competitive delegation, according to José Antonio Miranda, general director of the High Performance Department of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder).

The official said that in spite of the difficulties faced due to the COVID-19's world-wide affectations, so far Cuba has 56 athletes classified in 11 disciplines.



Among the sports with places, he highlighted track and field, wrestling, boxing, canoeing and shooting.



In this regard, he explained that these numbers could increase in the coming days, with track and field, which should continue to add quotas, weightlifting, judo, swimming and beach volleyball, mainly times and marks or the closing of the Olympic rankings.



He also pointed out that 88 athletes are currently in pre-selections, with 47 percent of athletes with experience in multisport events, the next one postponed to be held from July 23 to August 8.

The director pointed out that the delegation is expected to be made up of 70 or 74 athletes.



He recalled that the preparation has been very complex, with constant changes -since March 2020-, and with the support of an advisory-consulting group that accompanied the technical teams with good results.



Regarding Cuba's program in Tokyo, he pointed out that the possibilities of medals will begin on July 24, although he emphasized that mainly in the second week of the Games.



Ariel Sainz, first vice-president of Inder, indicated that the competitive objective in the Japanese capital is to achieve a worthy performance, with an effective delegation that will know how to represent the people with dignity, he reiterated.



He recalled that to achieve all this the Inder management also had the support of the Ministry of Public Health, the Manuel Fajardo Superior Institute of Physical Culture, the Center for Sports Research, the Anti-Doping Laboratory and the Institute of Sports Medicine, among others.

Sainz also included the State's priority in all the assurances to actually carry out everything planned, even with its constant changes.



Pablo Castillo, director of the Institute of Sports Medicine, assured that all Cubans will be in Tokyo with all the sanitary measures fulfilled, including the three phases of the Soberana 02 vaccine and the satisfactory tests carried out in the anti-doping laboratory,



Gisleydis Sosa, director of International Relations of Inder, also intervened, who reiterated the great difficulties faced during all the time to plan everything, in the midst of the fight against COVI-19 and the intensification of the unjust blockade of the United States against Cuba.

She exemplified with the participation of table tennis in the pre-Olympic in Argentina, with emphasis on the journey that the tennis players had to make to reach the venue, Cuba-France-Istanbul-Argentina.



However, Sosa recalled that in the qualifying competition tickets were obtained in the women's singles and mixed.