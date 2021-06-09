Cuba defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1-0 in World Cup Qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) The Cuban national soccer team defeated 1-0 its similar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in what was their last match in Group C of the CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean Confederation) qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



On the field of the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada, the team coached by Pinar del Río's Pablo Elier Sánchez had the ball during the 90 minutes of play and dominated at will in the face of a very poor ball handling by the rival, who gave them plenty of space to attack.



The Cubans had 14 shots on goal, six of which were on target. But only a goal was scored by Pinar del Río striker Maykel Reyes, in the 64th minute, four minutes after his substitution of William Pozo, who plays for the Norwegian league club Strommen.



The palms for the midfielder Karel Espino, who became a real front man in the midfield, and for the left back Jorge Luis Corrales, player of the Tulsa club in the U.S. professional league, who was able to step on the Grenadian defensive area several times and create much danger with his crosses.



After this result, the Cuban team leaves the World Cup qualifiers with a balance of two wins and two defeats. In the previous match they defeated the British Virgin Islands 5-0; but before that they had lost to Guatemala (0-1) and Curaçao (1-2).



Now, the coaching staff will make the necessary adjustments to evaluate variations, consolidate the unity and cohesion of the group in search of a good result in the upcoming Gold Cup, to be hosted by the United States in July.



Cuba will participate in the preliminary phase of the Gold Cup starting on July 3, when it will face French Guiana at the Inter Miami Stadium, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. If they win on that day, they will face Trinidad and Tobago on July 6, in a match that will define one of the three tickets to the group stage.