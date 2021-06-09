Cuban discus throwers to participate in the Diamond League in Rome





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 9 (ACN) Cuban discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero will be among the competitors of the third stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League in athletics, to be held in Rome, Italy, on June 10.



In the event known as Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, both women discus throwers will try to continue improving their technique with a view to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in addition to taking advantage of the competitive experience against other top athletes in this event.



In the case of Perez, world champion in Doha 2019 and winner of the title in that Dutch event with a mark of 65.91 m, she will seek in Rome her second gold medal in the Diamond League.



She ranked first at the Doha, Qatar, stop on May 28, where she won the crown by achieving the best mark in the last throw, 61.35 m, among the top three in the five previous rounds.



Caballero, who finished fifth with her best mark of the season, 63.00 m, also competed for Cuba.



She was gold medalist at the Beijing 2015 Olympic Games and third in Rio de Janeiro 2016, finished fourth in Hengelo with a throw of 62.46 m, according to the official website of that tournament.