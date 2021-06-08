Cuba rules in team event in the Fisu America Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 8 (ACN) Cuba dominated with its three teams the team event in the Fisu America Chess tournament, organized online by the International University Sports Federation and with the presence of more than 240 competitors.



The so-called Cuba 1, which integrated as regulars Carlos Daniel Albornoz, Jorge Roberto Elías and Melissa Rodríguez, completed the best performance with 47 points during the final stage and was crowned in an event that brought together 13 countries of the continent.

Albornoz, who a day earlier reigned individually in the men's section and confirmed himself as the country's current leading figure, scored 30 of those points.



The team silver medal went to Cuba 3, owner of 42 units and depending on the performances of Marlon Javier La Villa, Marcos Antonio Morales and Karla July Fernandez.



The Cuba 2 reached 30 points and secured the third place with Augusto Cesar Campos, Jorge Marcos Gomez and Leancy Fernandez as protagonists of this good result.



The team final brought together the nine best teams of the qualifying stage (the top three in each group) and repeated the format of constant play for an hour by the digital platform Lichess and five-minute games.



At the end of this period, the points contributed by each member of the team were added up and the final accumulated points were determined to determine the positions. Colombia 2 (28 points), Mexico 1 (26), Brazil 3 (19), Brazil 1 (18), Chile 2 (17) and Colombia 3 (11) occupied positions four to nine, in that order.



In the individual tournament, Albornoz's reign took place after defeating Chile's Joaquín Fica 3-0 in the quarterfinals, 4-1 against his teammate Augusto in the semifinals and 3-2 against Mexico's Isaac Tello for the crown. Cuba also celebrated the bronze medal with Augusto, who was victorious against his Elias.



Unfortunately, the reign among women could not be defined due to irregularities in the refereeing on the day of the tournament and the official response of the organizers is expected to determine the winner. Cuba reached the final with Leancy.