Cuban judoka Polanco finishes early at the Budapest World Cup

HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco ended early the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, with two wins and a loss, the latter against Italian Manuel Lombardi, at the Laszlo Papp Sports Arena.
According to the tournament's website, Polanco, currently out of the qualifying zone for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, started his debut with a win by Ippon against Haiti's Mackensy Laurent, and then defeated Egypt's Ahmed Abelrahman, also by Ippon, but by three warnings (Shidos) to one.
In his third fight, the Cuban, at 66 kilograms (kg), lost by Wazari to the Italian Lombardo, a result that left him out of the way to the medal standings.
The champions of this second day were the Japanese Ai Shishime, in the 52 kg, and Joshiro Maruyama (66 kg).
So far, Japan is leading the medal table by countries, with three gold medals and one silver, followed by Russia (1-0-1), the two nations with at least one of the four titles.
On Tuesday, Cuba's Arnaes Odelin (57 kg) -out of zone- and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), who is in the qualification zone, will compete, but for the continental quota -one for each nation.
Maylin del Toro (63 kg) will be in action on Wednesday, Ivan Silva (90 kg) on Thursday, Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) on Friday and Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) and Andy Granda (over 100 kg) on the last day of the individual tournament on Friday.
This quintet of Cubans is well placed in the zone -18 and one for each country-, so good results are expected.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio