Cuban hurdler hopes to finish among the best in the Olympic Games







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban runner Zurian Hechavarría, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the 400 meters hurdles and will also be in the 4x400 meters relay, said in this city that she hopes to rank among the A-listers in this demanding competition.



In statements to ACN, Hechavarría said that she is working hard in three training sessions to be in the best possible shape for the tournament. She is confident that a good result is possible, aware that Cuba won the World Relay championships and must defend that title, even if it will be a will be a very difficult task considering the quality of many of their rivals, she added.



“We should believe in our possibilities and do our utmost to do the same or do even better than in that event in Poland. (…) I feel very well physically and trust that our good preparation will pay off in due time,” she remarks.



On May 2, Hechavarría, together with Rose Mary Almanza, Lisneidy Veitìa and Roxana Gómez, won the gold medal at the 2021 World Athletics Relays with a time of 3 minutes, 28 seconds and 41 hundredths, ahead of Poland (3:28.81) and Great Britain (3:29.27).