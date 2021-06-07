Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco debuts today in World Judo Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco will compete today in the second day of the individual tournament corresponding to the World Judo Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.



According to the www.ipoon.org, the Japanese (1-1-0) are leading the standings, followed by Russia (1-0-0-0), Kazakhstan (0-1-0), Spain (0-0-2), Mongolia (0-0-1) and Azerbaijan (0-0-1), the six countries that shared out the eight medals in dispute Sunday in the women’s 48 kg and men’s 60 kg divisions.



By the draw that confirmed 665 athletes—387 men and 278 women—from 118 nations, Polanco (66 kg) will fight today against the Haitian Mackensy Laurent to move up to the round of the best 32.



Arnaes Odelín (57 kg) will have a similar goal Tuesday against Hong Kong's Po Sum Leung, and so will Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) when he faces the Ghanaian Emmanuel Nartey.



Maylin del Toro (63 kg/A) will have her turn on Wednesday opposite Aina Laura Rosoanaivo from Madagascar, whereas Ivan Silva (90 kg) will take to the mats against the winner of the match between the Ukrainian Quedjau Nhabali and the Dominican Robert Florentino. The rest of the Cuban judokas will see action throughout the following days.



The mixed team tournament is scheduled for Sunday, with action in the 57, 70 and + 70 kg divisions for women and 73, 90 and +90 kg for men. Cuba will open against Georgia in pool D, which also includes France and the Netherlands, four of the 15 teams registered.