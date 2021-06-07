Cuban discus thrower Perez wins in Hengelo meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 7 (ACN) Cuban discus thrower Yaime Perez won the gold medal on Sunday at the athletics meeting held in Hengelo, Netherlands, with a 65.91-meter throw, in an event that serves as preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Perez, world champion in Doha 2019, maintained with that triumph the good sensations ahead of the summer event in the Japanese capital, where she is one of the serious contenders for the title in the discus throw.



In that event, the other representative of Cuba, Denia Caballero, gold medalist in the universal competition in Beijing 2015 and third in Rio de Janeiro 2016, finished fourth with 62.46 m, according to the official website of the tournament.



Croatian Sandra Perkovic (65.80 m), double Olympic champion, and Portugal's Liliana Cá (65.07 m) completed the podium in the Dutch event.



In the case of Perez, she repeated the top position achieved last May 28 at the second stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League, held in Doha, Qatar, where she won the crown by achieving the best mark in the last throw, 61.35 m, among the top three in the five previous rounds.



In that system of competition, the American Valarie Allman (58.58 m) won the silver medal, while Perkovic had to settle for the bronze after failing in that opportunity.



Also competing for the Island in that event was Caballero, who finished fifth with her best record of the current season, 63.00 m.