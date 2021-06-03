Cuban President Praises Baseball Team Participation at Florida Pre-Olympic Meet





Havana, June 2 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account that the island’s baseball team that contested the Florida Pre-Olympic Meet took dignity to its highest level.



The Cuban baseball players were harassed in a very detestable manner by a group of mercenaries in the site where the game took place which has made the adversary’s shamelessness more evident, wrote the head of state.



When we write the story of these challenging days, we’ll have to dedicate a chapter to the courage of the Cuban team, wrote the President. https://twitter.com/DiazCanelB/status/1400075679551602696



On June 1st, the Cuban team lost the game for the second time and did not garner a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics. At the end of the first game in the city of West Palm Beach, the Cuban Baseball Federation denounced irregularities considered as inacceptable. During the game between Cuba and Venezuela, an individual took to the field with no appropriate and fast counter-action by local authorities.



Meanwhile, during the game a group of people raised posters and voiced offenses behind the home positon and over the bench of the Cuban team.