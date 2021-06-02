Cuba's two-time world taekwondo champion to compete in Pan American Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 2 (ACN) Two-time world taekwondo champion Rafael Alba, from Santiago de Cuba, will compete in the Pan American Championship, which will begin on Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico, and will also feature Cuban Yadier Limonta in the 87-kilogram division.

The tournament will serve especially as a test for Alba, the only Cuban taekwondo athlete to qualify for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.



Alba, over 87 kg, will also seek the 40 points available in Cancun for the world ranking.



World champion in Puebla 2013 and Manchester 2019, he stands out as one of the stars of the event, which can be predicted very disputed among the best exponents of America, given the extreme shortage of competitions due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.



The competition will conclude next Saturday and then, in the same venue, from June 5 to 7, will be the Mexico Open Taekwondo Championships 2021, of kyorugui (combat) and poomsae (technical routines), where the champions will earn 10 units for the world ranking, but the Cubans will only participate in the Pan American tournament, according to the institutional sports publication Jit.