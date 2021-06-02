Cuban Taekwondo World Champ to Contest Pan-Am Meet





Havana, June 1 (ACN) Two-time World Champ Cuban Taekwondo specialist Rafael Alba will contest the Pan-Am championship to kick off Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico.



Cuban Yadier Limonta (87 kilos) will also contest the match, which will serve as a training platform for Rafael Alba, the only Cuban Taekwondo expert who classified for the Tokyo Olympics.



Alba (over 87 kilos) won the world championship of Puebla in 2013 and the Manchester meet of 2019.