All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
June Wednesday

Cuban Taekwondo World Champ to Contest Pan-Am Meet



Havana, June 1 (ACN) Two-time World Champ Cuban Taekwondo specialist Rafael Alba will contest the Pan-Am championship to kick off Wednesday in Cancun, Mexico.

Cuban Yadier Limonta (87 kilos) will also contest the match, which will serve as a training platform for Rafael Alba, the only Cuban Taekwondo expert who classified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Alba (over 87 kilos) won the world championship of Puebla in 2013 and the Manchester meet of 2019.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News