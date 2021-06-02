Cuban university students to the third round of the FISU America Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) Maintaining their good positions to be included among the eight finalists will be the goal today of some of the Cubans who will face the third individual round of the FISU America Chess tournament, organized online by the International University Sports Federation of the continent.



National champion Carlos Daniel Albornoz is the one with the best chances, as he leads the men's section with 13.5 points out of a possible 14 and will now play the last seven rounds of the elimination stage.



His teammates Jorge Roberto Elias and Jorge Marcos Gomez are fifth and seventh, in that order, with 11 points each.



Augusto Campos is ninth with 10.5 and could also be among the eight finalists with the best performance on Tuesday.



For the girls, Laritza Alfonso is fourth and Leancy Fernandez fifth, both with 10.5 points, and are the only ones from the island with options of going on to the definition of the prizes.



The competition was played with rapid games and 131 contestants registered in the men's category, while in the women's section, there are 111 players.



In the team event, which will have its last date of classification this Wednesday, after two days Cuba 2 accumulates the best performance as leader of group B with 85 units and followed by Chile (65), Colombia (61) and Mexico (51).



The Cuba 1 team reached 74 points on Sunday and is third in section A. Brazil leads with 81 points, followed by Peru with 76 and Colombia is fourth with 72, so what happens in the third round will be decisive to reach the final.



The boys of Cuba 3 accumulated 64 units to place second in pool B, behind Colombia (74) and followed by Brazil (60).