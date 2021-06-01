Cuban Baseball Federation denounces unacceptable irregularities in Florida tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 1 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball Federation (FCB) denounced irregularities that it considered unacceptable in the context of the pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas, hosted by the city of West Palm Beach, in the U.S. state of Florida.

The following is the full note, sent to the authorities of the World Baseball and Softball Confederation (WBSC), and published by the Jit newspaper in its digital edition.





STATEMENT OF THE WBSC



West Palm Beach, May 31, 2021



To: World Baseball and Softball Confederation



From: Cuban Baseball Federation



Dear Sirs:

The Cuban Baseball Federation considers it unacceptable that character’s contrary to the spirit of a sporting event attempt against the concentration of the team that represents us in the pre-Olympic tournament in Florida, United States.



What happened today, when a person broke into the field during the match between Cuba and Venezuela, without the authorities responding with the necessary agility, is a clear example of what should not happen if the local authorities act as established by the security protocols that the protagonists of this event deserve.



We also warn that the carrying of posters and verbal offenses, particularly orchestrated in the box areas behind home and over the bench occupied by our team, are other unacceptable actions that we are not willing to deal with, and we recall that these elements were warned in a timely manner, which places us in the need to reiterate and make them public.



Failure to stop this situation would result in generating a destabilizing climate for athletes, coaches and other members of our delegation, which reiterates its commitment to the mission of giving its all in each presentation and contributing to the show with respect for ethics and fair play.

We insist that the Government of the United States, in its capacity as host country, and the Organizing Committee, have the duty to ensure the safety of all those attending this event.



Yours faithfully



Luis Daniel Del Risco

Cuban Baseball Federation