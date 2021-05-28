Cuba wins first practice game in WBSC Americas Olympic baseball qualifier



HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Supported by Cuban slugger Yordanis Samon, the Cuban baseball team defeated the Dominican Republic 9-4 on Thursday, in a practice game five days before its debut in the Pre-Olympic Tournament of the Americas in Florida, United States.



In the match at Lanwood Park, Cuban coach Armando Ferrer chose Samon as the third bat and first baseman in the lineup, and the speedy cousins Roel and Raico Santos as first and second bats. And the slugger destroyed the Dominican pitchers by hitting 4-4, with four runs driven in.



And in the ninth inning, Ferrer replaced Samon with Rafael Viñales, who, with Raico on first for a hit, hit a home run that drove in the last two runs.



The pitchers did their job well. There were hardly any complications in the third inning, in which the Dominicans scored their four runs against left-hander Yoanni Yera, substitute for starter Lazaro Blanco, who pitched two innings without surprises.



For Cuba, apart from Blanco, Yera and Chi -who pitched 2.1 innings with only one hit allowed-, relievers Yudiel Rodriguez, Frank Abel Alvarez and Andy Rodriguez also pitched.

According to sources, Cuba will not play the scheduled practice game against Nicaragua.