Cuban women discus throwers compete in Wanda Diamond League 2021 Doha meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuban discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero will compete today in the second stop of the Wanda Diamond League 2021, to be held in Doha, Qatar.



Both discus throwers will take advantage of this competition to gain experience at the highest level, and then they will move to Europe with the aim of continuing their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, where they aspire to be on the awards podium.



Perez and Caballero are two of the great expectations for Cuba in that sport to win a medal in the summer event, backed by their good results in the international arena.



In this same meeting, but in 2019, the Cuban discus throwers achieved a sensational 1-2 that was historic.



There in Qatar, in an exciting duel with a lot of rivalry, Perez won the gold medal, with an excellent record of 69.17 meters (m) in the fifth attempt, to beat her compatriot Caballero (68.44 m), who won the silver with another great performance.



Last weekend, at the resumption of the national competitions at the Pan American Stadium in Havana, Perez threw the discus to 68.99 m, to remain among the leaders of the ranking in her category, only behind Jorinde Van Klinken (70.22 m), from the Netherlands.