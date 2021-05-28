Cuban Manso re-elected to judo continental executive committee





HAVANA, Cuba, May 28 (ACN) Cuban Rafael Manso was re-elected in the executive committee of the Panamerican Judo Confederation (CPJ), in its ordinary general congress held online.



Thus, the president of the National Federation of this sport repeated this Wednesday as Director of Development of the CPJ, after the elections held with the participation of representatives of 31 of the 34 affiliated countries.



Manso has held that responsibility since 2015, in recognition of his work and the results of Cuban judo at the national and international level.



In statements to the Cuban News Agency (ACN), the also Cuban commissioner expressed his pride for continuing in that important work in favor of the development of judo.



He also explained today that when he received the news he communicated with the Peruvian Carlos Zegarra, new president of the board of the Confederation, to whom he communicated his full support and details about a broad theoretical-practical development plan with the countries of low level in the area.



He added that he specified to the new president that from now on CPJ can count on the full support of Cuban judo, with coaches, doctors, psychologists and physiotherapists, that is to say, with all its specialists.



Zegarra is a former bronze medalist in the over 100 kilograms at the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro and a participant in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, according to the sports publication JIT.



After his appointment, Zegarra said that working in this CPJ committee is a great challenge due to the current health complications caused by the pandemic and said that "having dared to hold events, having dared to be on the move only speaks of the purest love we all have for judo".

In other main positions of the CPJ were elected the Canadian Mike Tamura and the Puerto Rican José Porfirio, as secretary and treasurer, respectively.



The other directors are the Argentine Ovidio Garnero, in Refereeing, the Venezuelan Katiuska Santaella (Education), the Brazilian Amadeus Dias de Moura (Sports), and the American José Humberto Rodríguez (Administrative).



The congress held virtually through the Zoom platform also had on its agenda the presentation of activity reports for the 2020-2021 period by the Sports, Education, Arbitration and Communication Commissions.

It also offered a report on the organization's financial statements.

