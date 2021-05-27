Aguascalientes, second stop for Cuban boxers on critical route to Tokyo

HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The Cuban boxing team led by its captain Julio Cesar La Cruz, four-time world and Olympic champion, will travel today to the Mexican city of Aguascalientes, the second of its three destinations in a profitable tour of preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



COVID-19 prevented the powerful Cuban squad from holding training matches in other countries and taking part in the cancelled pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas. However, the national boxing commission organized this tour, which began and ended yesterday in Germany, will continue today in Mexico, and will close in Holland.



The Cuban trainers and athletes described their stay in Germany as very fruitful, since they had joint training and sparring sessions with very strong boxers such as the Germans, Kazakhs and Mongolians, countries with a significant boxing tradition.



In Mexico, the team will have a 13-day training period that includes six-round bouts with local boxers already qualified for Tokyo and others with professional experience, much like what they will do in Holland afterwards.



The powerful Cuban team is made up of several world and Olympic champions, including Yosvani Veitía (52 kg), Lázaro Álvarez (57 kg), Andy Cruz (63 kg), Roniel Iglesias (69 kg), middleweight Arlen López, and Julio César La Cruz (91 kg).



The roster is completed with super heavyweight Danier Peró (+91 kg) and light heavyweight Yoenlis Feliciano Hernández (75 kg), the only one still without a ticket for the Olympic Games in Japan.