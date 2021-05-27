Cuban baseball star player defects in Florida





HAVANA, Cuba, May 27 (ACN) The Cuban Baseball Federation informed that the player Cesar Prieto Echevarria left the delegation attending the pre-Olympic tournament in Florida, United States.



The statement published in the digital edition of the weekly Jit, states that the player's decision, contrary to the commitment made with the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation, willing to overcome the logical impact of a fact alien to the majority will to be faithful to the homeland and the mission with which they traveled to the event.



"We consider it appropriate to recall that the encouragement of this type of behavior has marked the many aggressions against our sport, victim of the actions of merchants and traffickers favored by the decision of the U.S. government to disable the agreement aimed at normalizing the insertion of our players in the MLB circuits," the document states.