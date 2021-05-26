Today in Cuba, race-hike for Challenge Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) will hold today a race-hike for Challenge Day, established in 2003 to encourage people to get moving for the sake of their health.



The activity will start at 10 am and be covered by the media.



As it has been usual in times of pandemic, this event offers two choices: a virtual one on the networks and another one in person in each block or sports facility, together with other physical and recreational activities, according to Carlos Gattorno, director of the Marabana/Maracuba project.

Gattorno remarked that only individual races will be allowed, with a distance of more than two meters between runners. Wearing face masks will be mandatory wherever there are outdoor activities.



The main venues of this race-hike will be the communities, schools, sports centers and households. The main purpose will be that children, young people, adults and seniors feel the pleasure of exercising on a regular basis with a view to their physical and mental well-being.

One of the premises for Challenge Day is to put a stop to physical inactivity by engaging in exercises for at least 30 minutes to counter sedentariness with healthy lifestyle habits.