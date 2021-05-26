Three Cuban parathletes at Baku Grand Prix closing





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban parajudokas Gerardo Rodriguez, Isao Cruz and Yordani Fernandez will debut today in the second and last day of the Grand Prix of Baku, Azerbaijan, where 187 athletes from 38 countries are competing.



Rodriguez, 81 kg, is ranked third in the B3 category for the visually impaired. He will face Russia’s Ruslan Sabirov (B3), 22nd in the world ranking, in search of a ticket to the quarterfinals.



Two-time Paralympic champion Cruz (10th/100 kg/B2) will be opposite Uzbekistan's Sharif Khalilov (9th/B3) to move up to the next round.



Meanwhile, Rio 2016 bronze medalist Fernandez (13th/B3) will go straight into the quarterfinals against Turkey's Dursun Hayran (B3), who is not among the top 25 in the world ranking.



This day bodes well for the Cubans, after Jose Manuel Romero (47th/66 kg/B2) lost in his first appearance.



Azerbaijan (2-0-4) leads the tournament, followed by Turkey, Algeria, Georgia and Romania (1-0-0-0), the five nations with at least one gold medal.



Coach Senén Ramos’s pupils completed a training base in Azerbaijan as part of their preparation for the Warwick-Birmingham Grand Prix, on June 19 and 20.