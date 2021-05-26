Cuban boxing team in search of four medals at Tokyo Olympics





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) The Cuban boxing team led by its four-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist captain Julio Cesar La Cruz, is training hard these days in Germany, the first of its three destinations in a useful tour in order to get in good shape for the very near Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Given the terrible epidemiological situation worldwide due to the COVID-19 infection, the powerful Caribbean squad had not been able to hold training matches in foreign arenas, nor was it able to take part in the cancelled pre-Olympic tournament of the Americas. However, the national boxing commission organized this tour, which began in Germany, will continue in Mexico and will close in the Netherlands.



The preparation base in Germany is very positive, because the members of the Cuban team are doing joint training and many sparrings with very strong boxers such as the Germans, Kazakhs and Mongolians, countries with tradition in the boxing world. The Caribbean team has been in good shape, has excellent spirit and everyone is focused on the task, commented La Cruz via Facebook in an exclusive interview with the Cuban News Agency.



Even when head coach Rolando Acebal has already stated that it will be very difficult to match the three gold medals won in Rio de Janeiro 2016, La Cruz believes that they are in conditions to fight for four crowns.