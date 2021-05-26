Cuban judoka Romero loses in his debut at IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, May 26 (ACN) Cuban parajudoka Jose Manuel Romero lost today in his debut in the 66 kg of the IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2021, in Azerbaijan, where 187 representatives from 38 countries are competing in search of points for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Romero, with category B2 (profound visual weaknesses), fell by Ippon in the first round of preliminaries against Mongolian Munkhbat Aajin (B3-visual weaknesses), when the clock reached 3:04 minutes of the bout.



The medalists in this division were the host and champion Naming Abasli (B2), Uzbek Utkirjon Migmatov (silver/B3-weak visual) and Argentine Eduardo Gauto (B1-blind/bronze) and also Uzbek Uchkun Kuranbaev (B3/bronze).



So far, Azerbaijan (2-0-4) is leading the tournament, followed by Turkey, Algeria, Georgia and Romania (1-0-0), the five nations with at least one gold medal.



Tomorrow, on the last day of the competition, Cubans Gerardo Rodriguez (81 kg-B3), Isao Cruz (100 kg-B2) and Yordani Fernandez (+100 kg-B3) will compete for tickets to Tokyo.



The Grand Prix of Warwwick-Birmingham, Great Britain, scheduled to be held June 19 and 20, closes the ranking.