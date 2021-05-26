Cuba Appreciates Support To Contest Florida Pre-Olympic Baseball Meet





Havana, May 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the support by people and institutions who helped overcome obstacles in the way of the Cuban baseball team to participate at the pre-olympic Meet to be hosted by the US State of Florida.



On Monday, The US embassy in Havana had not yet granted visas for the Cuban baseball players to travel to Florida, said Luis Daniel del Risco, Head of Rules and Arbitration and treasurer of the Cuban Baseball Federation.



On his Twitter account (shorturl.at/rwFKU) the Cuban Foreign Minister wrote: “Cuba thanks all institutions and individuals who, with good will and action contributed to climb so many obstacles to guarantee the participation of the Cuban Baseball Selection at Florida’s pre-olympics. We wish our team success.”