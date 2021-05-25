Cuban Jasiel Rivero completed great season in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero closed a great season in the ACB basketball league in Spain, where he finished as the second best Latin American player, only behind Brazilian Marcelinho Huertas.



Rivero, a key player for his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos to qualify for the play-offs, finished his performance this Sunday in the 38th game with a total of 85 points.



The Cuban basketball player, from Havana, was the most outstanding in rounds 10, 11 and 16, in the last one with his top rating with 37 points, the third highest only behind Brazilians Leo Meindl (Urbas Fuenlabrada) and Vitor Benite, captain of the Burgos team, with 44 and 43, respectively.



For the entire season, Rivero ranked 21st among the top scorers with an average of 12.4 per game, 19th among rebounders with a 5.7 average, and a 14.4 rating to rank 15th among the top 50 in the overall list, according to the tournament's official site.



He also showed a good effectiveness in two-point shots with 64.8 %, scoring 138 out of 213 shots taken.



In addition to all this, he has already won his team's second consecutive Champions League title this year, in what is considered the second highest level of competition in Europe.