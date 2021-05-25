Thirteen Cubans remain in world chess qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Thirteen Cubans will start today the second matches of the Qualifying Tournament for the World Chess Cup, which is being played online from America with a hybrid format that is a novelty.



Only two of the 15 players presented by Cuba could not advance and among those who must now face the most complicated series are Luis Manuel Perez as opponent of the US player Varuzhan Akobian; the young Dylan Berdayes, challenger of the experienced Chilean Ivan Morovic, and Ernesto Fernandez, opponent of the Argentinean Leandro Krysa.



In a familiar duel, the Cubans Arnaldo Fernandez and Lennis Martinez will face each other, while Isan Ortiz should beat the Brazilian Cesar Umetsubo, Luis Lazaro Aguero against the Colombian Cinthya Carolina Muñoz, Yuri Gonzalez against the also Colombian Jenny Astrid Chirivi and Yusnel Bacallao against the Ecuadorian Daniel Mieles without many obstacles.



Lelys Martinez will face Colombia's Felipe Sanchez, Omar Almeida against Costa Rica's Leonardo Valdes and Luis Ernesto Quesada against Barbadian Justin Blackman. The latter is responsible for the elimination of Cuba's Abel Fabian Lopez.



The games are played to 120 minutes with 30 seconds of extension after each move, each match consists of two classical duels and appeals to fast tiebreaks if necessary.



Although the matches are online, all the players from each country meet at the same venue, hence the name hybrid format.