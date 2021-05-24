Cuban discus throwers to compete in the Doha Diamond League





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban discus throwers Yaime Perez and Denia Caballero will compete next May 28 in the second stop of the Wanda 2021 Diamond League in athletics, to be held in Doha, capital of Qatar.



Both athletes will travel to Qatar on Monday, and after that competition they will travel to Europe to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they aspire to make it to the podium.



Given their good results at international level, Perez and Caballero are two of Cuba’s great hopes to win a medal in Japan.



They already know what it means to be world champions in that event. Caballero finished third in Rio 2016, but her medal cabinet still lacks a gold medal, which she will strive to get in Tokyo, where they will compete along with top figures such as the Croatian Sandra Perkovic, champion in London and Rio.



In the most recent high level event—the universal competition in Doha 2019— these two Cubans made history by winning the gold (Perez) and the silver (Caballero) with respective throws of 69.17 m and 68.44 m.



As if that were not enough, last weekend, at the resumption of the national competitions at the Pan American Stadium in Havana, Perez threw the discus to 68.99 m to remain among the leaders of the world ranking, second only to the Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken’s 70.22 m throw.