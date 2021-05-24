Cyclist Arlenis Sierra showed her class in challenging final of Vuelta a Burgos





HAVANA, Cuba, May 24 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra remained in the elite of the disputed VI Vuelta a Burgos, after the steep final challenge of the four-day race and category 2 of the World Tour, in northern Spain.



The best Cuban cyclist in the last decade finished the Sunday stage in 24th place among 186 riders, after riding in 3:26:25 hours 121.6 kilometers from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas de Neila, with the mountainous challenges of Alto del Collado de Vilviestre (895 meters above sea level) and the Gran Premio de Montaña Especial de Lagunas, precisely at the finish line, at 1,870 meters above sea level.



Three Dutch women dominated the stage: Olympic and three-time world champion Anna van der Breggen (3:24:15), three-time world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (with the same time of 3:24:15), and the talented newcomer Demi Vollering (3:24:35), according to the International Cycling Union's results tables.



In this sixth women's edition of the Vuelta a Burgos, Van der Breggen was crowned in the general classification with 11:23:55 hours, in the mountains with 32 units, and in the points classification, with 41.



Sierra finished 22nd overall, with 11:26:16 hours, and seventh in the points with 30, the latter ranking with the Cuban at the top of the table for two days.



The 28-year-old, captain of the Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team, won last May 14 the Navarra Women's Elite Classics and finished twelfth on May 16 in the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar and sixth last Tuesday in the Clásica Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in Spain, in an intense training camp towards the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, Japan.