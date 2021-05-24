Cubans win two titles at Canoeing World Cup in Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, May 22 (ACN) Cuban canoeists José Ramón Pelier and Yarisleidis Cirilo won gold medals this Saturday in the A finals of the single-seater canoe (C-1) at 1,000 and 200 meters, in the penultimate date of the canoeing World Cup, held in Barnaul, Russia.



According to the website www.canoeicf.com, Pelier won with a time of 04:03.063 minutes, followed by his teammate Fernando Dayán Jorge (04:07.582 minutes) and Italian Carlos Tacchini (04:08.582 minutes), winners of the silver and bronze metals, respectively.



Pelier and Jorge had a very good day this Saturday, since they had previously achieved the direct pass to the medal discussion with the dominance of their respective elimination heats, with times of 04:00.167 and 04:01.891 minutes, in that order.



Cirilo also shined, as she deserved the gold medal, with 48.736 seconds, ahead of Chile's Maria Mailliard (49.297 seconds) and Russia's Irina Andreeva (49.473 seconds), while Cuba's Katherin Nuevo (52.208 seconds) finished in eighth place.



In the preliminaries, Cirilo (47.155 seconds) and Nuevo (49.107 seconds) advanced directly to the final after placing first and fourth in the same event.



On Sunday, the five Cuban canoeists qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, postponed to next summer by the COVID-19, will have plenty of action, as Cirilo and Nuevo will be in the final of the 500-meter tandem canoe (C-2), and Serguei Torres and Jorge will fight for medals in the 1,000-meter C-2.



Torres, Jorge, Cirilo and Nuevo will return to the aquatic track in the final of the C-1 at 5,000 meters, a non-Olympic distance that is important in the preparation that will close the competitive activity in Lucerne.



In the men's event, 11 athletes are registered, while in the women's event, six athletes are registered.