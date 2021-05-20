Cyclist Arlenis Sierra in VI Vuelta a Burgos





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) The best Cuban racing cyclist in the last decade, Arlenis Sierra, will compete from today until Sunday in the VI women's edition of the Vuelta a Burgos, category 2 of the World Tour.



Today, the first stage will be 100 km in the Geopark of Las Loras, with the finish line at 1,019 m above sea level; tomorrow’s race will span 97 km from Pedrosa de Valdeporres to Villarcayo; and on the third day, the stage racers will ride 115.4 km from Medina de Pomar to Ojo Guareña.



In the fourth and last stage, 121.6 km from Quintanar de la Sierra to Lagunas de Neila, the main challenges will be the mountains at Alto del Collado de Vilviestre (895 m) and the Grand Special Mountain Prize of Lagunas, precisely at the finish line, at 1,870 m above sea level.



The Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team will be led once again by Sierra, who won the Navarra Women's Elite Classics last Friday last Friday. On Sunday, the Cuban athlete finished twelfth in the race for the Grand Prize Ciudad de Eibar and sixth on Tuesday in the Clásica Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria.



Sierra, 28, is using the intense elite racing competitions in Spain to practice for the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.