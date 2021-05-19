Cuba suspends all sports events until July 31





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) announced on Tuesday the suspension of all national and international events and competitions convened in Cuba until July 31, as part of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a press release published on Tuesday on the JIT website, Inder states that the measure gives continuity to the cancellation and/or postponement of competitive and other events, as demanded by the health situation generated by the pandemic.



The text clarifies that the internal confrontation approved for athletics and other preparatory actions related to the preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place behind closed doors, without the presence of the media, and in full compliance with the health provisions in force, the text adds.