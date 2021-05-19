Cuban Rivero scores 12 points in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero scored 12 points in the 89-98 setback of his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos against Bilbao Basket, in the return to action of the Spanish basketball league, one of the highest quality leagues in the world.



Rivero made five baskets from short distance in six attempts, for an excellent efficiency of 83.3 percent; while he missed three times from beyond the perimeter and hit two of his three free throws, in addition to capturing six rebounds and handing out an assist.



With this performance, the player from Havana had a rating of 14, the second best of his team, only behind captain Vítor Benite (27), who was the most outstanding scorer with 30 points, as reflected in his Twitter account the team from Burgos.



Thad Mcfadden (11) and Ken Horton (10) also scored double digits on offense, while Jaylon Brown (25) and Ludde Hakanson (23) stood out for the winners.



In that game, played at the Bilbao Arena Kirol Jauregia-Miribilla, the team from Burgos took the lead in the first quarter with a score of 20-16, but in the second quarter the locals won 24-14, to go to the break with a six-point lead.



After the break, in the third period the hosts overwhelmed their rivals 37-22, who reacted in the fourth quarter with a favorable score of 33-21, but the damage was already done.



In that challenge, the Bilbao Basket team relied on its better shooting from the perimeter, with 14 three-pointers in 29 attempts, for a good effectiveness of 48.3 percent (%), although the Burgos team also did well with 45 percent (9/20).



Another decisive element in favor of the home representatives was their dominance under the boards, with 27 rebounds grabbed to their opponents' 18.



With this result, the Bilbao team is second to last in the standings with only nine wins and 25 losses, while the team from Burgos, already qualified for the playoffs, remains sixth with 20 wins and 14 losses.



In the case of the team from Burgos, which a few days ago won for the second consecutive year the title in the European Basketball Champions League, will face Estudiantes in their next match on Friday 21.