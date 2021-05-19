Cuban cyclist Sierra finishes sixth in the Basque Country race





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The best Cuban cyclist in recent times, Arlenis Sierra, finished sixth on Tuesday in the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria Classic, in the Basque Country, a category 1 race of the International Cycling Union (UCI).



Sierra clocked 2:52:12 hours over the 121-kilometer course and seven mountainous challenges, according to the official UCI results.



The race was dominated by Dutch Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion Anna van der Breggen (2:51:23), followed by her compatriot, three-time world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (same time 2:51:23), and talented young Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup (2:51:27).



The close finish was the result of the continuous rivalry between the Dutch and other top athletes, such as the Cuban, who won last Friday the Navarra Women's Elite Classics, in Spain, where she beat the American Ruth Winder and the Dutch Van Vleuten in the final.



Sierra, 28 years old, finished twelfth on Sunday in the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar and will participate during the next 20, 21, 22 and 23 days in the VI Vuelta a Burgos, in an intense program in Spain, ideal for the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, Japan.