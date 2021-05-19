Cuban baseball players continue with good pace in Japanese league



HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) The performances of Cuban reliever Raidel Martinez and outfielder Leonys Martin highlighted Tuesday the actions of Cuban players in the professional baseball league in Japan.



At the Yokohama Stadium, the speedy right-hander struck out one of the three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning with his deliveries over 90 miles, and contributed to the 5-1 victory of the Chunichi Dragons over the DeNA All-Stars.



Raidel lowered his effectiveness to 1.32, as he has allowed just two earned runs in 13.2 innings of work, striking out 18 batters.



His teammate, baseman Dayan Viciedo, hit a single in five at-bats and drove in a run. His average dropped to 244.



Meanwhile, Leonys Martin continues hitting hard, but could not prevent his Lotte Marinos from losing 5-6 to the Orix Buffaloes at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.



The outfielder and third hitter of the Marinos, who yesterday hit two home runs, hit his thirteenth home run of the year in five innings and towed in two runs to leave his average at 270, thus maintaining his lead in homers in the Central League and extending his total to 32 runs batted in.



Meanwhile, his compatriot and club teammate, Adeiny Hechavarria, went 3-1, with a double and two flyouts at the plate, to improve his average to 143.



And the SoftBank Falcons, Japanese baseball's reigning champions, defeated the Seibu Lions 8-2 at the MetLife Dome in Tokorozawa in a game that did not have any Latin players.