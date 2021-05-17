Cuban reliever Moinelo saved his fourth game in Japan





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) The fourth save of Cuban left-hander Livan Moinelo and the poor performance of the Cuban hitters, who were 12-0 with four strikeouts included, characterized today's actions in the Japanese professional baseball league.



At the Sapporo Dome, the speedy Moinelo kept his pitches over 90 miles and retired in a row the three batters he faced in a relief inning, in the 5-2 victory of the champion SoftBank Falcons over the Nippon Ham Wrestlers.



Moinelo, who struck out one of the three batters he faced in the ninth inning, reached 21 strikeouts in 15 innings of work so far in the tournament, and improved his ERA to 0.56, as he has barely scored a single clean run.



But the Cuban hitters were not similarly lucky, as they were completely silenced on Friday.



At Nagoya's Vantelin Dome, the Chunichi Dragons lost 1-4 to the Yakult Swallows, a game in which Cuban first baseman Dayan Viciedo was 5-0 with one strikeout to lower his average to 261.



And at Chiba's ZOZO Marine Stadium, outfielder Leonys Martin failed in three innings, but received two tickets in the nine-inning four-run tie between his Lotte Marinos and the Seibu Lions. His average fell to 265.



His compatriot and teammate, slugger Adeiny Hechavarria, who has not done well in his first few starts in Japanese baseball, went 4-0 today with two strikeouts to lower his average to 118.



Viciedo, Leonys and Hechavarria are playing in the NPB without contracts sponsored by the Cuban Baseball Commission.