Cuban boxing team departs for Germany





HAVANA, Cuba, May 14 (ACN) Managed by coach Rolando Acebal, the Cuban boxing team will leave this Friday for Germany, the first of three planned destinations before returning to this capital on June 22.

.

The Cuban team made up of eight boxers is scheduled to carry out training sessions and joint training sessions in preparation for their participation in the upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.



As scheduled, the group will leave for Germany where they will be preparing for about 12 days in a joint training with athletes from Mongolia, Kazakhstan and some locals.



Once their stay in that European country is over, the Cuban group's critical route towards the Olympic Games foresees a transfer to Mexico, where they will carry out a training base of about 13 days, in addition to participating in an event that has foreseen the participation of boxers who have qualified for Tokyo and others with professional experience.



And at the end of their actions in Aztec territory, Acebal and his eight disciples will leave for Holland, where they will carry out joint training and possible fights against local fighters for 12 days. After completing their tasks in this third destination, the group will return to Havana.



The powerful Cuban team is made up of several world and Olympic champions, including Yosvani Veitía (52 kg), Lázaro Álvarez (PRI, 57 kg), Andy Cruz (MTZ, 63 kg), Roniel Iglesias (PRI, 69 kg), Arlen López and captain Julio César La Cruz, Olympic gold medalist and four-time world champion, who appears in the 91 kg division.



The roster is completed with Camagüey's super heavyweight Danier Peró (+91 kg) and Agramontino's medium Yoenlis Feliciano Hernández (75 kg).



As it is known, as a result of the suspension of the Pre-Olympic tournament of America, Cuba will have seven boxers in the event under the five rings, because the tickets will be determined through the ranking.