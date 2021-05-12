Cuba gets off to a great start in Cali Open and Olympic weightlifting qualifier





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) With its first representative, Cuba won two gold medals and one silver medal on Tuesday at the start of the Cali Weightlifting Open in Colombia, the last qualifier for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.



Arley Calderón won gold medals in the rebound and biathlon, and silver in the snatch, in the 61 kilograms (kg) bodyweight division.



According to the live broadcast of the Pan American Weightlifting Federation, the Cuban lifted 111 and 115 kg in the snatch, and then failed with 120 kg.



Calderon dominated the repechage with 149 kg, after valid movements with 141 and 147 kg.



Thus, the Cuban won the division, with a total of 264 kg, on the first day of a competition that will feature Marina Rodriguez (64 kg), Melisa Aguilera (76 kg) and Olfides Saez (89 kg) on Thursday.



On Friday, Juan Columbié (109 kg) will compete in a silver category competition, the last one that will award points for Olympic qualification, so that in the days following its closing, the participants for the summer event in Tokyo 2021 must be confirmed.