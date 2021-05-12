Cubans keep steady pace in Japanese baseball





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuban reliever Raidel Martinez again showed pitches above 90 miles and kept his Chunichi Dragons in a 4-4 tie in nine innings against the Hanshin Tigers, in the Central Zone of Japanese professional baseball.



At Nishinomiya's Koshien Stadium, the speedy right-hander allowed a one-run homer in one inning of relief to improve his ERA to 1.54. But he failed to strike out any opponents.



His teammate, first baseman Dayan Viciedo, who had struck out in his last two games, went 4-1 today, scored a run and pushed in another to raise his average to 286 and his season total to 22 RBIs.



Meanwhile, at the Pay Pay Dome in Fukuoka, Cuban Leonys Martin hit 4-1, with a single and two strikeouts, in the 4-1 victory of the Lotte Marinos over the SoftBank Falcons. His average was 273 and with 10 home runs he is tied in that important leadership with two other players in the Pacific League.



His compatriot and club teammate, Adeiny Hechavarria, played as a pinch runner and served as a defender, but did not bat. His average remained at 083.