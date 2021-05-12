Cuba to compete in Pan American Track Cycling Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, May 11 (ACN) Cuba will participate in the Pan American Track Cycling Championships to be held in Lima, Peru, June 23-29, with a lineup of experienced champions and newcomers.



The multiple world medalist Lisandra Guerra, and the also international winners Marlies Mejias and Yudelmis Dominguez, as well as the young talent Heidy Praderas, will reinforce the team that will seek to qualify for the First Pan American Junior Games to be held in Colombia next September, affirmed to the JIT newspaper Pablo Arturo Campins, national cycling commissioner.



The sprinters who will join Guerra are her compatriots, Thalia Diaz and Ana Carla Bello.



Girls will compete in the middle-distance group, and boys in the individual and team sprint.



The national team's quartet will participate in individual and team pursuit, omnium, scratch, madison and points race, events that will also be disputed by women.