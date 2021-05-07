Cuban Ajete to seek second ticket in Olympic rowing





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) The singles player of the open category (1x), Carlos Andrei Ajete, will seek Cuba's second ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in the qualifying tournament to be held on May 15-17 in Lucerne, Switzerland.



Ajete is currently training with his coach Joan Manuel Paula in the city of Como, in northern Italy, where they are finalizing details to achieve the optimal sporting form for the competition that will give out places Tokyo.



According to the plans, Ajete and Paula will travel to Switzerland this weekend to complete the preparation and adaptation to the climate and schedule of the site.



Milena Venegas (1x) and her coach Jose Luis Menendez are also in Italy, where they plan to participate in the second World Cup, also in Lucerne, to be held May 21-23.



Venegas earned her ticket to Tokyo last March, when she finished fourth in the A final of the Americas Pre-Olympic, held at Lake Rodrigo de Freitas, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Ajete did not reach the place in that competition in Rio, as he finished in sixth place and in that modality only five were given out.