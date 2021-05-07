Cuban Yailín Paredes aims to be in archery tournament quarterfinals





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The Cuban Yailín Paredes will seek today her pass to the quarterfinals of the 70-meter recurve bow competition in the qualifying archery tournament held in Medellín, Colombia, which entitles winners to compete in the 1st Junior Pan American Games to be held in September.



Paredes will vie with the Mexican Paola Saucedo for a place among the top eight in the round before the quarterfinals. She already notched up a 6-2 win over the Ecuadorian Marie Córdova Parales on Wednesday.



Cuban archers Diana Rodriguez and Omar Sabido failed to qualify after losing 1-7 to Akshara Licea (Mexico) and 4-6 to Daniel Mesa (Chile), respectively.



In order to qualify individually for the Junior Pan Am Games, archers must finish among the top 10, whereas the top five teams will get the ticket.



After outplaying the Venezuelan duet, Paredes and Sabido lost 2-6 to Mexico in the mixed event quarterfinals of this tournament that hosts 290 athletes from 18 countries, including archery powerhouses such as Mexico, the United States and Colombia.