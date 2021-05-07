Three Cubans compete today in wrestling Olympic qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) Three Cuban gladiators will participate in the World wrestling pre-Olympic tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, the last qualification event for the summer games in Tokyo.



Cuban wrestlers Reineris Andreu (57 kg) and Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg) will be on the mats today—the first day of competition—whereas female wrestler Milaymis Marín (76 kg) will make her debut tomorrow.



All three aim for one of the two places that each division grants to compete under the Olympic Rings, which would raise to 15 the number of Cuban wrestlers in Tokyo, a difficult but not impossible goal.



So far, Cuba has qualified six Greco-Roman and six freestyle wrestlers the Olympics.



Among the former are Mijaín López (130 kg), who will seek to win his fourth Olympic gold medal and go down in history as the only wrestler to boast such an achievement, and Ismael Borrero (67 kg), who will try to win a second gold medal after the one he earned in Rio 2016.