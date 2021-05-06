Cuba lost 2-4 to the United States in futsal





HAVANA, Cuba, May 6 (ACN) The Cuban national futsal team lost 2-4 on Wednesday to the United States in its farewell game in Group D of the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) tournament in Guatemala, which awards four tickets to the 2021 World Cup in Lithuania.



The team coached by veteran Havana-based coach Clemente Reinoso, which was already out of the tournament and, consequently, out of contention to attend the sixth world cup in this dynamic soccer modality, was better in attack than in the two previous games on Wednesday, but defended very poorly and that led to its third successive defeat in the tournament.



The Cuban goals were scored by wingers Alejandro Marrero and Ricardo Edgar Castillo, author of two of the four goals scored by his team in the three games. The previous defeats were against Nicaragua (4-1) and El Salvador (2-1), so the final balance was negative: four goals in favor and 10 against.



El Salvador defeated the Nicaraguans 5-2 and thus advanced to the quarterfinals along with the United States, after finishing equal in the group with seven points. But since the match between them was even at 1-1, the Americans finished in first place in the group due to a better balance of goals for and goals against (+5 to +4).