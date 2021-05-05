Futsal: Cuba lost 1-2 to El Salvador, loses chance to qualify for World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 5 (ACN) The Cuban national futsal team lost on Tuesday 1-2 to El Salvador, and said goodbye to the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) tournament in Guatemala until May 9, which grants four tickets to the World Cup Lithuania 2021.



At the Guatemala Dome, the Cubans opened the scoring at the seventh minute of the first half with a nice individual play on the right flank by wing Alejandro Marrero, who crossed the ball for center back Ricardo Estar Castillo to push it into the goal defended by goalkeeper Oscar Montano.

But in the second half, the Salvadorans were superior all along the line and managed the comeback with shots from Alan Solís and David Sandoval.



It was the second defeat in a row for the Cubans, as they had lost 4-1 to Nicaragua in their debut match and now have no chance of attending their sixth World Cup.



This is due to the fact that, with only tomorrow's match against the United States remaining, the Cuban team has no points and occupies the last position in Group D, which will not improve no matter what happens in the next game between Nicaragua and the U.S. team, since in order to advance in the key in search of one of the four World Cup tickets, it is necessary to finish first or second in each of the four groups.